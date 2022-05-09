Rent: $720. I rent a huge four-bedroom sharehouse with three other young professionals in a central Perth suburb. My room is the largest, so I pay the most. We got a great deal on this place and it’s incredibly cheap when you factor in our location — we’re close to the beach, city, and a university. I found the room through Flatmates.com.au and didn’t know any of the other girls before I moved in. Thankfully, I’ve become great friends with all of them and we regularly hang out. I’ve lived here for about a year — previously, I had moved into a sharehouse with a group of friends (it ended horribly!). Before that, I was in London.

Utilities: $80. Bills are split between the four of us.

Student Loans: $238

Spotify: $11.99

Times UK app: $18.15. It's the only news app that I check every day.

Audible: $16.45

Phone and Internet: $0. These are paid for by one of my employers.

ClassPass: $15

Google Storage: $2.49

Squarespace: $244.55 for my website, which I opted to pay annually.

Medications: $90 for a three-month supply of the pill.

Savings Contributions: When I receive my paycheck from my main job, I automatically put $1,500 away in various savings accounts (I have one for a future mortgage, one for travel, and another for emergencies).