6:30pm — Time to walk the dog. We started looking after her about a year ago because her owners were struggling to juggle an energetic dog with a house renovation and two young kids, all during lockdown. I’ve completely fallen in love with her and I’m hoping to make it permanent, but I don’t want to put too much pressure on her original family. I’m just waiting it out until the right time to offer adoption. She also has very expensive vet bills since we have to rush her to the animal ophthalmologist every time she has a pressure spike (she has glaucoma). She’ll probably need her remaining eye removed soon too, so we’d have to factor that into our budgets. Right now, she’s on three different medications, three times a day. The medicine costs around $50 - $60 a month as it is, but we use the house bills account to fund that at the moment. I’d wanted a dog for so long before we started looking after her, but held off because I didn’t think I could commit. Now I’ve somehow ended up with a special needs dog that requires extra care. It’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me.