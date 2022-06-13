5:20pm — We get back from our walk. I'm pretty happy because we were able to venture a bit further — almost 5km. My dog is a working breed so I want to make sure he gets heaps of exercise and stimulation. I feed him, jump in the shower, and wash my hair. I’m running low on pretty much everything — cleanser, shampoo and conditioner. I’m really trying to be more eco-friendly with my skincare because it’s something I feel I don’t research enough. There are so many brands that jump on the bandwagon of ‘organic’, splashing pretty font and green labels on everything to make it look eco without doing any of the work. Ugh.