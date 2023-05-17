A Week In Surry Hills, Sydney, As A Consultant On $67,500

I wouldn't say I am totally financially responsible now as I still rely on my parents for private health insurance and my mobile phone plan. I have only recently moved out of home, so I'm now paying my way in terms of rent, utilities, and food. But my parents are willing to keep supporting me in small things like insurance or my phone, especially if it helps me save a bit more per month towards buying a property. I definitely have a financial safety net in them and could move back in or ask them for money if I need it. I don't think I would have a problem doing this as I have worked hard to build my savings and am very money conscious, so if I were to ask, they would know that it really would be an emergency.