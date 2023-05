A Week In Surry Hills, Sydney, As A Consultant On $67,500

$1,300. I live in a townhouse with two roommates. I have the smallest room and pay the least rent. Renting in Sydney is crazy — I feel that we got a great deal considering the area and current market.$144. One of my goals for 2023 was to exercise regularly, so I splurge on a gym that includes reformer Pilates classes to keep me motivated.: I pay my car registration and insurance upfront annually, so I put away about $125 a month so that it doesn't creep up.I am still on my parent's health insurance and phone plan, so I pay $0 for this monthly. My dad has a great deal for our phone plans as four members of my family are bundled together.In terms of subscriptions, I use my family's Spotify plan (which my dad pays for), my family's Netflix subscription, my boyfriend's Stan and my roommate's Amazon Prime. I'll pay for Disney+ once the new season of The Kardashians is released and share it with my boyfriend and his family.: $100: $4.50. I have had one too many scares with my phone dying and losing everything, so this is a non-negotiable.: Prior to moving out of home, I was saving upwards of $2,500 per month, but so far this year, I'm able to save about $1,100 each month. As I near closer to purchasing an investment property, I am putting all my savings into the bank as I plan to pull out my current shares to contribute to a deposit. Once I have purchased a property, I will put about 50% of my savings per month into the stock market in either larger ASX-listed companies or Vanguard ETFs (which is what my current portfolio consists of).