10:00am — An alarm goes off at the same time every Monday morning reminding me to pay rent. Yes, I know I can set up a direct debit, but I prefer to actually do it myself each week so I know that it's definitely gone through. I'm still a bit traumatised because of an incident in an old sharehouse where a group of girls ganged up on me and accused me of being the reason we were in arrears. I had to print out my itemised bank statements and scour through all my old payments to make sure they had gone through — which they did. A week later, I got a little 'oops!' message from the group chat because one of the girls had maxed out her credit card and was three weeks behind. I did not receive an apology.