It’s always been taboo to speak about mental health in politics, so much so that when I profiled Prime Minister Ardern in 2017, she made sure to emphasise that her reported anxiety was at a level that’s “very normal for someone in her position.” The reason for Ardern’s apparent apprehension to address her mental health was displayed when Swarbrick first publicly spoke about hers. Some, confusingly, accused her of using her story as a way to entice voters, while the majority told her she had no right to be anywhere near power — she was dubbed ‘crazy’, and being crazy is a surefire way to lose votes. But instead of shying away from the conversation to be more palatable to certain voter demographics, Swarbrick opened up even further. Today, she’s the Greens’ mental health spokesperson. Recently, Swarbrick’s been going through the process of unpacking what she describes as “immense self-loathing”—a very peculiar thing to grapple with, especially when you have a public-facing persona. “Trying to retain a sense of safety while trying to be authentic as a person, particularly in politics when everyone is trying to ‘getcha’ on certain things, is weird,” she says.