Swarbrick is seeing a new therapist and has gone off her medication, something that was a “full-on and mind-warping” experience. “I'd been on them for years and I just got to this point of utter numbness,” she explains. “I was getting to quite a dangerous place of just not caring and being very flippant about my work and people in my life. I don't want to extrapolate and say that this is everybody's experience, but it felt almost like I was suspended above a glass floor—I couldn’t feel the low lows anymore, but at the same time, I couldn’t feel high, either.” Swarbrick says it’s “definitely a lot harder” now without medication, and that a few people have suggested perhaps she tries them again. “But I was at a point where it became numbing, which, ironically, was the feeling that prompted me to start working through my depression in the first place.” When she got off her meds, Swarbrick burst into tears in the shower while looking at her soap dish. “I was like, ‘This is so beautiful. This is made by somebody who really cares about this,’” she laughs. “It was just so nice to feel things again.”