Everyone is on different budgets, particularly at the moment given the cost of living crisis. But just because you're tracking your dollars doesn't mean you can't spread Christmas joy (especially if your love language is gift-giving).
From stocking fillers to considerate accessories that don't derail your financial goals, we've rounded up a range of gift options –– all for under $25.
A Sweet-Smelling Bath Set
Who doesn't appreciate a soap set? Everyone needs body care and this juicy gift kit from The Body Shop will have them in scent heaven post-Christmas. Ingredients include strawberry seed oil as well as coconut and shea butter to help nourish your skin.
The Body Shop’s shea butter is sourced from their Community Fair Trade partner, Tungteiya Women’s Association in northern Ghana. So when you purchase a Christmas gift this year you're supporting financial independence and self-confidence for their members.
A Little Something To Help Them Host
Tablescaping – the art of decorating a dining table – is having a moment. Especially over on TikTok where the Tablescape hashtag has over 109 million views. These green champagne coupe glasses from Typo are perfect for your pal who hosts Friendsmas and loves the finer things in life.
Calling All Homebodies
This is a gift idea for your loved ones who recharge by spending time alone or curating their space. While twisted candles were the homeware trend of 2021, this ombre tapered candle set from Milligram will ensure your friend remains ahead of the homewares curve. The candles come in blue, sage, and neon yellow.
A Resourceful Recipe Book
Has your friend or family member mentioned that they want to start cooking at home more? Is your housemate always letting the vegetables go to waste in the fridge, only to repeat the cycle the next month?
If so, a recipe book can be the perfect gift. This Veggie Heroes book from Kmart is cheaper than a meal out and will help your friend save some dollars too.
A Gift For The Music-Lover
This Bluetooth speaker is cute, compact and an affordable gift for your friend who can't stand the sound of silence, (guilty). You can take hands-free phone calls on this little aeroplane-shaped speaker and choose from four colours. It'll be a staple at summer picnics in no time.
Something To Take A Moment With
Calling all tea girlies. This dainty gift box from tea connoisseurs T2 is a great Kris Kringle gift or stocking filler. It contains the likes of Chai Tea, T2's famous Melbourne Breakfast, Sleep Tight, and Peach Tea. Each sachet contains loose leaves so the recipient can have a taste-tester of each 10 teas — and then get addicted to one for the rest of time.
A Season-Appropriate Gift
With Christmas landing near the middle of summer, a beach towel will never go astray under the tree. This beach towel from Australian brand Bambury is made from upcycled cotton that would have otherwise been sent to landfill. The papaya colour screams summer and will be a beach or pool companion for years to come.
