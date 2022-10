The hater-to-lover transformation took place about five hours later, around 3 p.m. I was at home typing away at my computer, as always, when I raised my arms up to stretch, and it hit me. I smelled lovely, but in the most confusingly casual way. Usually putting on perfume for me equals going on a date, attending some sort of event, or preparing for a night out — I misted myself that day for the sake of work. Unbeknownst to me, Rosie blossomed on my body within those five hours and enhanced my natural scent as opposed to covering it up. It was my skin but better... way better.I decided that this fragrance has a specific purpose in my life: making me feel like the main character of a Sarah Dessen novel who just so happens to never sweat, never emit body odour , and always smell good but, you know, only by accident. Obviously, these are insanely unrealistic expectations that no one should aspire to, but if you're interested in feeling that fantasy, definitely start with Rosie by Jane's iconic scent.I can only imagine how perfect this perfume is for sensitive noses or those who live a life of subtlety. For the past week or so, this demure sleeper scent coexisted with my skin and almost made me forget about my other fragrances. Although Miss Rosie will not completely replace my signature, I'll put it this way: Rosie is my 9-to-5 and the rest of my collection is the weekend.