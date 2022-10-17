I tested the perfume out around 10 a.m. (this is important to the story). The packaging, bottle, and spritz mechanism are superb. If you love all things simple, have a minimalism fetish, or go crazy for "less is more," this is the bottle for you. It sprays so evenly and the scent is so light that it leaves room for layering with other perfumes. This also happens to be one of the product's selling points.



Speaking of layering, I felt a need for a minimum of two sprays per pulse point — but, in hindsight, this was simply a culture shock to a light and airy perfume. These were my original thoughts: I feel like I could achieve this smell with a rosewater facial mist. I'm not sure I would spend $114 on this. I punctuated both sentiments with scrunched, confused eyebrows. Then I went on with my day.