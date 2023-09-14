Is The “Bury Your Gays” Trope Finally Dying Out?

Meanwhile, Bottoms is the newest addition to the women loving women (WLW) cinematic Hall of Fame. (It was released in the US earlier this month but is dropping onto Australian streaming services later this year.) This is particularly notable because it showcases queer women in the 21st century, which is refreshing in 2023 as most female queer narratives are period pieces — see: Carol, Portrait of a Lady on Fire, Dickinson. The propensity for queer women’s narratives to be created as period pieces is undoubtedly a means to distance themselves from the male gaze and innate hyper-sexualisation that stems from misogyny. This objectification of queer women in modern stories can be seen in the mismarketing of cult classic Jennifer’s Body. But due to the era that period pieces are set in, they are mostly relegated to the aforementioned queer narratives of tragedy and coming out.