All products are independently selected and curated by the editorial team
Pride Month is currently in full swing, and we all have our own ways of celebrating. For us, that means immersing ourselves in a relatable (or, in some instances, beautifully unrelatable) book. And to do exactly that, we've rounded up a few of our favourite LGBTQIA+ romance reads because nothing hits us squarely in our feelings as thoroughly as a romance book does.
While you can certainly pick up these books at any point in the year, it never hurts to discover new authors — and queer literature is having its (rightful) time in the sun right now, thanks to the ever-rising popularity of #BookTok.
In this list, you'll find swoon-worthy romance recs, including some from a Pulitzer Prize winner, some YA fiction and even a touch of fantasy. We've got all of your favourite tropes covered — from slow burn, fake dating and the classic, enemies-to-lovers.
Be still your gay beating hearts, and let's dive in and help you find your new favourite book.