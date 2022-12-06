R29 Reads: The Books We’re Picking Up This December

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
There's something about entering the last month of the year that — to put it nicely — sucks the living daylights out of you. Each day that ticks on by is a day closer to being able to lounge about on the beach, a box of bite-sized watermelon cubes sitting on your lap, a floppy sun hat on your head, a book in hand...
A good book has the power to transport you to a faraway, distant place. Whether you're working through the Chrissy period or staying at home for most of the holidays, a paperback can be the summer companion you've been looking for.
This month, the R29 team is branching out with our reading list. There's a healthy mix of fiction and non-fiction, ranging from a self-development book recommended by a boyfriend and a timely Aussie memoir, to books that focus on queer, women of colour and young women in ultra-religious communities.
Scroll on for some inspo for your own summer reading.