Find Your Dream Plus-Size Wedding Dress At One Of These 8 Bridal Labels

So you're taking the plunge and getting hitched. But as many brides-to-be will tell you, the idea of hunting for the perfect wedding dress can be overwhelming. Add in the pressure of finding a plus-size wedding dress without having to deal with snooty store staff going all Mean Girls on you like, "uhm, we don't stock that size" and the overwhelm can reach new heights.
Don't stress, we've got you. There are so many incredible bridal labels making wedding dresses beyond a size 16 in Australia, and a myriad of gorgeous styles you'll feel like a million bucks in on your wedding day.
Click through for our favourite labels to start your search for the best plus-size wedding dresses in Australia, along with our favourites from each brand.
