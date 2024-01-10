15 Summer-Ready Plus Size Dresses To Add To Your Wardrobe, Stat

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Fashion can have an “out with the old, in with the new” feel to it, but if the resurgence of flats and wide-leg jeans have taught us anything, it's that the trends of yesteryear are back and stronger than ever — with a bit of a modern update.
Wondering what exactly to look out for when it comes to trends for 2024? We're all about dresses that play with texture (like crochet options), proportions (drop-waist, puff sleeve, bubble skirts, etc), and draping (like ruched dresses, and slip dresses). Bright colours and metallics are also huge for summer. Don’t be afraid to be bold and stand out with these looks.
Plus-size women can participate in any and all trends, thanks to a growing list of legacy retailers and up-and-coming brands offering more options in more sizes. We know how it can feel a little intimidating to wear certain styles, even if you love the look of them. But trust us — wear the dress. Rock the look! Even if it is just for yourself, in your room, in front of the mirror, don’t dim your light (when it comes to fashion, or otherwise).
If that didn't convince you, may we get off our lil soapbox and let you know we've also rounded up our favourite of-the-moment plus-size dresses and found 15 that are just perfect for summer. Here are the best plus-size dresses to shop now.