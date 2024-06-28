ADVERTISEMENT
61 Mid-Length Haircuts That Are Anything But Awkward

Angela Law
Last Updated 28June,2024, 9:03 am
Like the name suggests, a mid-length haircut is somewhat ambiguous. It’s not quite long and not quite short — it’s a medium length haircut, which probably means something different to everyone. But as far as we're concerned, a mid-length haircut is any length that sits between the shoulders and mid-chest. 

Medium-length haircuts are often considered a little bit awkward, likely because many people who are growing out their bob into longer locks will find themselves living in the shoulder-length zone for months, if not years. But this transitional length can offer a world of possibilities, from sleek styles to tousled looks.
Ahead, we’ve pulled together 61 photos that not only prove that mid-length haircuts are one of the most low-maintenance haircuts you can get, but they’re also undeniably chic. So if you're stuck in that in-between phase or simply looking for a fresh new shoulder-length look, let these stunning examples inspire your next salon visit.
