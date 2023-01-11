Spice Up Your Meals With The 12 Best Chilli Oils

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
We all have a chilli oil experience that's been burned in the back of our minds (and throats, for that matter). Just a teaspoon or less of the potent stuff can make a big difference to whatever we're eating — curry, pasta, eggs, oysters, whatever you desire. Chilli oil is a condiment that's beloved by our nation.
The kick of spice under runny noses and watery eyes is worth the pain endured by many. Lucky for us, many local merchants are concocting their own chilli oils. Among revered classics, a growing number of experimental chilli oils are stacking up in our pantries.
Here, we crowdsourced the very best chilli oils available in Australia. It turns out, every second person in our office considers themselves a chilli oil connoisseur...