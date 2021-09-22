What’s The Difference Between A Dip, A Sauce, & A Condiment? A Very Serious Investigation

Santiago Cortés brought up the fact that although you can serve sauce in a little tub on the side of a dish or even drink it, if it's particularly tasty, those aren't the primary ways a sauce is used. "I think the main function of a sauce is to bind stuff together," Santiago Cortés stated. "Like, okay, fab, marinara can be in a dip, but we know that she could bring a plate of spaghetti together. She could make it work." Yashari agreed that this was a great way to distinguish sauces from dips because "a dip is not a 'binding agent,' if you will." Rimm was on board and then posed the question, "So technically, is dressing sauce for your salad?" There was a pause and a murmur of assent. Rimm also pointed out that sauces play a key role in a dish, whereas condiments often do not. "Sauce makes the meal," Rimm argued. "If you're having pasta, it's like, are you having it with marinara? Are you having it with pesto?" She then brought up dish names like fettuccine alfredo as proof that the sauce is just as important as the pasta itself. A well-reasoned point since the same certainly couldn't be said for condiments — no one would ever identify their dinner as "mustard hot dog."