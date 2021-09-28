Tops Have Gotten Complicated — Here Are 5 Simple Bra Solutions

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Halternecks, tube tops and all things cut-out... the return of going out fashion has been a long time coming. From handkerchief tops becoming the ultimate brunch look, to well, anything Christopher Esber makes, we’re here for the shift towards wildly impractical clothing. After more than a year of wearing hyper-functional clothing, these playful silhouettes are a much-needed balm to our lockdown dressing woes.
But as keen as we are to let loose in these skin-baring getups, the complexity of these designs pose a certain challenge north of the navel. Leaving many of us — of all breast shapes and sizes — wondering what kind of support or coverage we can rely on that doesn’t compromise on our looks.
As a team of cutout-lovers, we’ve worked out that sometimes, you’ve got to think beyond the wire — brassiere wire, that is. Depending on your cup size, there are a host of bra-adjacent avenues to explore with intimates that enable you to live your best going out life, free of stress and bra straps.
Read on for the five best bra alternative options to look to when planning your stylish re-emergence into public life.