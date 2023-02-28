It may be cliché to say that love is all around, but through Baobei Label, Ko proves this is the actually case: Love for yourself, love for your family, your friends, like-minded individuals, and even extended to those who do you wrong. The brand challenges us to look inwards and extend that energy back out into the world. "Baobei is a way to honour my heritage and the way that it can get ugly, but knowing it’s going to be okay," says Ko. "It’s now grown into something much more; a way for me to connect to my community, a way to hyper-express myself and a means to play."