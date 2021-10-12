Why You Might Be Attracted To Chaos In Your Love Life & How To Unlearn It

If you come to the conclusion that you are drawn to some negative personality or behavioural traits, there are several things you can do. The first is embark on the luxury of therapy – and I say luxury because it is one. Therapy isn’t cheap and highly accessible, but if you have the means, it’s one way you can dig a little deeper into your past and your preferences. The second thing you can do is to actively make the effort to ‘step out of your comfort zone’. What does this involve? It’s just like stepping out of your comfort zone with anything else. You do the opposite of what you would normally do, you say ‘yes’ to opportunities you would typically say ‘no’ to, and you speak to people you wouldn’t usually speak to. This is what I did, and I did this enough times that I started to see what I was comfortable with as a major turn off. So try to speak to/court/date people who possess the positive qualities that make you feel uneasy. Push through the awkwardness, the ‘ick’, the feelings grounded in emotions that make you feel undeserving. But do be as transparent as you can be in the process – don’t lead anyone on.