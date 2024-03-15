Every Afterpay Day Fashion Sale Our Editors Are Shopping

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All products are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Friends and fashion fiends, the 2024 Afterpay Day sales have officially begun and there are so many good sales to choose from.
Running from today until midnight on Sunday, March 17, there are hundreds of sales across big-name retailers and brands like THE ICONIC, Aje, David Jones, Alana Maria Jewellery, Sunglasses Hut and more.
While each sale is unique, you can expect anywhere between 15 and 70 per cent off everything from clothes to shoes, handbags and accessories.
Now, we know how overwhelming these big sale events can be, so we've curated a list of the Afterpay Day fashion sales worth shopping. All that's left to do is hit that 'add to cart' button.
Happy shopping!