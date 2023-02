Manicurist and salon owner Jin Soon Choi says this kind of communication is welcome in her NYC salon franchise, JINsoon . "It is fine to have a conversation [about] simplifying your service so you can cut some [cost]," Choi explains. "Let's say you are getting a gel manicure and you need to remove old gel , then your artist will advise you to remove your gel at home and come with bare nails; this will save some cost." Or, says Choi, you can do a regular manicure instead of getting a gel manicure. "You can check the steps of the manicure by the artist and learn them, so you will be able to do it at home."