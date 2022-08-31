Metta mentions that unlike acrylics, there is no offensive odour or vapour with polygel nails, however because polygel nails are essentially a 'hard' gel, they can't be soaked off to be removed. "Polygel nails would have to be filed off. Because of this, there is a certain amount of commitment required." Nails might also be susceptible to similar damage caused by removing acrylics, such as weak nails or a bumpy nail bed.