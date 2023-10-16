9:00am — I take a half-hour break to join a coaching session I'm doing through my works' wellbeing program. I'm working on saying 'no' to Mum more, focusing on myself and learning how not to let my mum's dramas distract me when I'm at work. As much as my mum's health is important, so too is my own — she can be verbally abusive to me when anything doesn't go her way (like her forgetting milk on her shopping list). She often calls me when I'm at work to yell and scream about some drama "I've" created and has threatened to call the cops on me for things I haven't done. She also doesn't comprehend that she has no other friends or family that will help her with anything and that she would be in aged care if it wasn't for me caring for her in the limited amount that I can manage before her abuse gets too much. My coach encourages me to let all of Mum's calls go to voicemail first this week.