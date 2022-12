Adaptive Fashion Brands Are Vital For Representation – Here’s Why

In 2021 Chamiah Dewey founded her eponymous label for people under 4'10". "We design specifically to [our customers'] body types, taking into account the different ways that someone of short stature dresses, the dexterity and mobility issues that they may have and the silhouettes that are most comfortable and flattering to them," Dewey says. The brand stocks two collections, bridal and occasion wear, as well as a shoe collection. Everything is made using eco-conscious fabrics that are sourced and produced in the UK, and the garments can include magnetic snaps instead of buttonholes. As for bridal and occasion dresses? Those can be stepped into rather than pulled on.