Adaptive Fashion Brands Are Vital For Representation – Here’s Why

The premise of adaptive fashion is simple: It’s clothing that has features to be more inclusive to disabled individuals, whether they have a predominantly physical condition like cerebral palsy or a more hidden one like autism. For instance, finding brands that did not have labels on the insides of their garments was a game-changer for me. Gone was the constant feeling of something niggling my neck and I was finally able to concentrate. Small changes like this bring me a sense of inner peace, enabling me to go out and about more smoothly.