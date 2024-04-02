GS: They should know that what makes us Black people beautiful is that you can't put us in the box. All of us are different. Back then, I was going against the grain by being the third person in Nickelodeon history to have locs. So it’s more than okay to stand toes down, chin up and be proud. I didn't understand or realise the impact I had on several people's lives, especially young Black girls that come up to me like, ‘You made me celebrate my natural hair. You made me feel like it was more than okay to be thick and have full lips.’ I opened the door and made it okay for everyone else to come through, and I'm okay with that. If you are the one of one, walk proudly. Yes, it's hard. Yes, it sucks sometimes. Yes, it is lonely. But you will find your tribe.