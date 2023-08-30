ADVERTISEMENT
Story from Entertainment
From Sex Education To Selling The OC: Here’s Everything Coming To Netflix In September

Keryn Donnelly
Last Updated 30August,2023, 7:47 am
At Refinery29 Australia, we're here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff.
September is just around the corner, and with it, comes some of the most anticipated Netflix releases of 2023.
Selling The OC, the spin-off of the extremely popular real estate reality TV series, Selling Sunset, is back for a second season on September 8. Expect plenty of drama, gossip and real estate porn.
Meanwhile, Sex Education returns for its fourth and final season on September 21, and everything looks a little bit different this year. With Maeve in America and Moordale High closed, Otis must find his own way in the free-spirited Cavendish College — and he soon learns that he's not the only sex therapist on campus.
Netflix is delivering across every genre this month, with comfort show, Virgin River, returning for a fifth season on September 7. In this season, Mel adjusts to a new pace of life, while Jack works to grow his business, and the town's secrets begin to surface (hello, low-stakes intrigue).
For the true crime fans, you'll want to catch Who Killed Jill Dando? which delves into the unsolved murder of TV presenter Jill Dando.
Here's everything coming to Netflix in September 2023.

September 1

Disenchantment, Part 5
Love is Blind: After the Altar, Season 4
A Day and a Half, FILM
Friday Night Plan, FILM
Happy Ending, FILM

September 2

Scream, FILM

September 3

Is She the Wolf?, Season 1

September 5

Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs, COMEDY SPECIAL

September 6

6ixtyin9 The Series, Season 1
Infamy, Season 1
Reporting For Duty, Season 1
Tahlr's House, Season 1
Predators, DOCUMENTARY
Scout's Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America, DOCUMENTARY

September 7

Dear Child, Season 1
Toy Boy, Season 2
Virgin River, Season 5
What If, FILM
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, Season 3

September 8

A Time Called You, Season 1
Burning Body, Season 1
Selling The OC, Season 2
Spy Ops, DOCUMENTARY

September 12

Glow Up: Season 5
Michelle Wolf: It's Great to Be Here, COMEDY SPECIAL

September 13

Class Act, Season 1
Freestyle, FILM

September 14

Thursday's Widows, Season 1
Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction, FILM
Once Upon a Crime, FILM

September 15

Miseducation, Season 1
Surviving Summer, Season 2
The Club, Season 2
El Conde, FILM
Love at First Sight, FILM
Inside the World's Toughest Prisons, Season 7

September 18

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark, Chapter 5

September 19

The Saint of Second Chances

September 20

Hard Broken, Season 1

September 21

Scissor Seven: Season 4
Sex Education: Season 4

September 22

Love is Blind, Season 5
How To Deal With A Heartbreak, FILM
The Black Book, FILM
Spy Kids: Armageddon, FILM

September 24

Cocaine Bear, FILM

September 25

Little Baby Bum: Music Time

September 26

Who Killed Jill Dando?, DOCUMENTARY

September 27

Overhaul, FILM
Encounters, DOCUMENTARY

September 28

Castlevania: Nocturne, Season 1
The Darkness with La Luz del Mundo, DOCUMENTARY

September 29

Do Not Disturb, FILM
Nowhere, FILM
Power Rangers Cosmic Fury, FILM
