From Sex Education To Selling The OC: Here’s Everything Coming To Netflix In September

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
September is just around the corner, and with it, comes some of the most anticipated Netflix releases of 2023.
Selling The OC, the spin-off of the extremely popular real estate reality TV series, Selling Sunset, is back for a second season on September 8. Expect plenty of drama, gossip and real estate porn.
Meanwhile, Sex Education returns for its fourth and final season on September 21, and everything looks a little bit different this year. With Maeve in America and Moordale High closed, Otis must find his own way in the free-spirited Cavendish College — and he soon learns that he's not the only sex therapist on campus.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Netflix is delivering across every genre this month, with comfort show, Virgin River, returning for a fifth season on September 7. In this season, Mel adjusts to a new pace of life, while Jack works to grow his business, and the town's secrets begin to surface (hello, low-stakes intrigue).
For the true crime fans, you'll want to catch Who Killed Jill Dando? which delves into the unsolved murder of TV presenter Jill Dando.
Here's everything coming to Netflix in September 2023.
September 1
Disenchantment, Part 5
Love is Blind: After the Altar, Season 4
A Day and a Half, FILM
Friday Night Plan, FILM
Happy Ending, FILM
September 2
Scream, FILM
September 3
Is She the Wolf?, Season 1
September 5
Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs, COMEDY SPECIAL
September 6
6ixtyin9 The Series, Season 1
Infamy, Season 1
Reporting For Duty, Season 1
Tahlr's House, Season 1
Predators, DOCUMENTARY
Scout's Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America, DOCUMENTARY
September 7
Dear Child, Season 1
Toy Boy, Season 2
Virgin River, Season 5
What If, FILM
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, Season 3
September 8
A Time Called You, Season 1
Burning Body, Season 1
Selling The OC, Season 2
Spy Ops, DOCUMENTARY
September 12
Glow Up: Season 5
Michelle Wolf: It's Great to Be Here, COMEDY SPECIAL
September 13
Class Act, Season 1
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Freestyle, FILM
September 14
Thursday's Widows, Season 1
Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction, FILM
Once Upon a Crime, FILM
September 15
Miseducation, Season 1
Surviving Summer, Season 2
The Club, Season 2
El Conde, FILM
Love at First Sight, FILM
Inside the World's Toughest Prisons, Season 7
September 18
My Little Pony: Make Your Mark, Chapter 5
September 19
The Saint of Second Chances
September 20
Hard Broken, Season 1
September 21
Scissor Seven: Season 4
Sex Education: Season 4
September 22
How To Deal With A Heartbreak, FILM
The Black Book, FILM
Spy Kids: Armageddon, FILM
September 24
Cocaine Bear, FILM
September 25
Little Baby Bum: Music Time
September 26
Who Killed Jill Dando?, DOCUMENTARY
September 27
Overhaul, FILM
Encounters, DOCUMENTARY
September 28
Castlevania: Nocturne, Season 1
The Darkness with La Luz del Mundo, DOCUMENTARY
September 29
Do Not Disturb, FILM
Nowhere, FILM
Power Rangers Cosmic Fury, FILM