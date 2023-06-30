Is The Idol A Response To A Porn-Obsessed Generation? Or Just A Hyper-Sexualised Mess?

Throughout the first four episodes of The Idol, there are moments where Levinson shows the tension between empowerment and objectification. In the pilot’s opening scene, Jocelyn is in a photoshoot where she decides to bare all, going against her pre-established no-nudity rider. “It is my boobs and my house,” Jocelyn spouts as a justification for the shoot’s direction. But her choice results in the intimacy coordinator being pushed into and locked in a closet to prevent them from stopping Jocelyn from being nude. In episode three, while at dinner with Tedros and a few of their friends, Jocelyn attempts to defend herself as Tedros tries to convince her to use a leaked nude photo of her with semen on her face as her album cover. “All that trauma, you’re gonna turn it into inspiration,” Tedros tells her. The episode concludes with Tedros simulating the abuse Jocelyn faced from her mother by beating her with a brush.