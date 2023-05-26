How Levi’s 501 Jeans Went From Workwear Must-Have To A Fashion Staple

Over time, the 501 further transformed in response to social customs and customer feedback: In 1937, the rivets on the back pockets, which were originally placed outside of the jeans, were moved to the inside after Levi’s heard complaints about the metal scratching people’s furniture. The Levi’s 501 underwent the biggest makeover during World War II, though, when the government enacted material rations that led the company to remove rivets from the crotch and watch pocket and replace branded buttons with generic ones. Soon after, the company took out the back cinch and stitched the back pocket with the diamond shape we know today.