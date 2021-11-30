Virgil Abloh Is A Reminder That Fashion’s Most Prolific Designers Are Outsiders

The creative's story is well-known by now: The son of Ghanaian immigrants, Abloh first started working with Kanye West in the mid-2000s, going on to found Off-White, the Milan-based brand that bridged streetwear and luxury fashion, in 2013. By 2018, he was appointed as Louis Vuitton’s men's artistic director. And while it’s the latter that marks the apex of his designer career by conventional standards of high fashion — in addition to being chosen to lead a storied house, an honour for any designer, Abloh also made history by becoming the brand’s first Black artistic director to do so in its 167-year history — it is far from the most important legacy that he is leaving behind.