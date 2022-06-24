How To Get Non-Crunchy Beach Waves When You Have Straight Hair

Ever since I ditched the dyed black, heavily-fringed hair of my 2006 emo phase, I've yearned for beachy waves. You know, the fresh-from-the-sea or just-rolled-out-of-bed nonchalance of wavy hair. From Patti Smith's shoulder-skimming shag to Haim's long, tousled locks, I'm tormented by women who effortlessly wear their waves with style. Why? Because the grass is always greener. I have friends with curly hair who straighten it within an inch of its frazzled life. We're just never satisfied with the card we've been dealt. Still, that hasn't stopped me from seeking The Perfect Waves.