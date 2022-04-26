At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
We're into the last month before winter officially kicks in and as you get prepared for more couch time, expect plenty of drama, action and musicals on Disney+.
Australian actor Samara Weaving is front and centre in The Valet, portraying a world-famous movie star who gets embroiled in a PR disaster when a paparazzi captures a photo of her with her married lover. With some quick thinking on the spot, she grabs nearby valet, Antonio, to pose as her boyfriend as a coverup. Also starring in the original film is New Girl's Max Greenfield, plus Eugenio Derbez from CODA and Betsy Brandt of Breaking Bad fame.
Star Wars fans will love the two-episode premiere of Obi-Wan Kenobi and fairytale lovers are in for a treat with the high-energy, music-driven Cinderella story of Sneakerella.
Plus, if you're a reality TV buff like me, wait till you watch The Quest, where eight real-life teenagers (Paladins) are dropped into the fantastic, fictional world of Everealm where they complete a series of quests to save the land from evil.
May 4
Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett
9-1-1: Lone Star - Season 2
Better Things - Season 5
Promised Land - Season 1
The Strain - Season 1-4
May 6
Rules Don't Apply
Shutter
Bohemian Rhapsody
Soul of a Nation Presents: Screen Queens Rising
Soul of a Nation Presents:
X / o n e r a t e d - The Murder of Malcolm X and 55 Years to Justice
May 11
The Quest - Season 1
Marvel Studios: Assembled - The Making of Moon Knight
Africa's Deadliest - Season 7
The League - Season 1-7
Trafficked with Mariana Van Zeller - Season 2
May 13
Sneakerella - Disney+ Original Series Premiere
The Revenant
Inside North Korea: The Cyber State
Inside North Korea: The Next Leader
Thailand's Wild Cats
May 18
The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse
The Client
JFK
9-1-1 - Season 4
Apocalypse: Hitler Takes on the East: Season 1
Chain of Command: Season 1
Code Black: Season 1-3
Terriers: Season 1
May 20
Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers - Disney+ Original Movie Premiere
The Valet - STAR Original
Baymax & Mochi (Shorts) - Season 1
Mickey Mouse Squad: La Batalla Por El Zasca - Season 1
November Story - Season 1
OK Computer - Season 1
May 25
Unknown Europe - Season 1
May 27
Obi-Wan Kenobi - Disney+ Original Series Premiere
May 31
Pistol - Disney+ Original Series Premiere
We Feed People
Parched: Season 1
