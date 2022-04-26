Story from Entertainment

Here’s Everything Coming To Disney+ In Australia In May 2022

Alicia Vrajlal
Image courtesy of Disney+
Eugenio Derbez and Samara Weaving in The Valet
We're into the last month before winter officially kicks in and as you get prepared for more couch time, expect plenty of drama, action and musicals on Disney+.
Australian actor Samara Weaving is front and centre in The Valet, portraying a world-famous movie star who gets embroiled in a PR disaster when a paparazzi captures a photo of her with her married lover. With some quick thinking on the spot, she grabs nearby valet, Antonio, to pose as her boyfriend as a coverup. Also starring in the original film is New Girl's Max Greenfield, plus Eugenio Derbez from CODA and Betsy Brandt of Breaking Bad fame.
Star Wars fans will love the two-episode premiere of Obi-Wan Kenobi and fairytale lovers are in for a treat with the high-energy, music-driven Cinderella story of Sneakerella.
Plus, if you're a reality TV buff like me, wait till you watch The Quest, where eight real-life teenagers (Paladins) are dropped into the fantastic, fictional world of Everealm where they complete a series of quests to save the land from evil.
Here is a lit of everything coming to Disney+ in Australia in May. Enjoy!

May 4

Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett
9-1-1: Lone Star - Season 2
Better Things - Season 5
Promised Land - Season 1
The Strain - Season 1-4

May 6

Rules Don't Apply
Shutter
Bohemian Rhapsody
Soul of a Nation Presents: Screen Queens Rising
Soul of a Nation Presents:
X / o n e r a t e d - The Murder of Malcolm X and 55 Years to Justice

May 11

The Quest - Season 1
Marvel Studios: Assembled - The Making of Moon Knight
Africa's Deadliest - Season 7
The League - Season 1-7
Trafficked with Mariana Van Zeller - Season 2

May 13

Sneakerella - Disney+ Original Series Premiere
The Revenant
Inside North Korea: The Cyber State
Inside North Korea: The Next Leader
Thailand's Wild Cats

May 18

The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse
The Client
JFK
9-1-1 - Season 4
Apocalypse: Hitler Takes on the East: Season 1
Chain of Command: Season 1
Code Black: Season 1-3
Terriers: Season 1

May 20

Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers - Disney+ Original Movie Premiere
The Valet - STAR Original
Baymax & Mochi (Shorts) - Season 1
Mickey Mouse Squad: La Batalla Por El Zasca - Season 1
November Story - Season 1
OK Computer - Season 1
May 25

Unknown Europe - Season 1

May 27

Obi-Wan Kenobi - Disney+ Original Series Premiere

May 31

Pistol - Disney+ Original Series Premiere
We Feed People
Parched: Season 1
