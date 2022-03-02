Gucci’s Latest Collection Includes A Collab With Adidas

After months of rumours, Gucci confirmed that it’s partnering with Adidas with the release of the brand’s autumn 2022 collection during Milan Fashion Week.
On Friday, creative director Alessandro Michele unveiled “Exquisite Gucci,” a lineup that included a mix of the brand’s signature two-piece suits with puff-sleeve dresses and corsets. The collection also featured pieces from the Italian house’s upcoming collaboration with the sportswear giant, which included cross-branded monograms and Adidas’ iconic three-stripe logo.
“Clothes are capable of reflecting our image in an expanded and transfigured dimension… wearing them means to cross a transformative threshold where we become something else,” said Alessandro Michele in his show notes, referencing the contrasting nature of the collection, which meshed athleisure-leaning wares with the brand’s razor-sharp tailoring.
It’s an interesting partnership for the two houses that could not be more different. Gucci’s knack for red carpet-worthy gowns and quirky accessories is world’s apart from Adidas’ performance-driven activewear. But, as past brand collaborations — notably: Gucci x The North Face and Adidas x Ivy Park — have shown, there’s a way to merge the two.
For Michele, that came in the form of tailored suits bearing the Adidas x Gucci logo, as well as berets, ties, dresses, scarfs, and corsets that wouldn't be spotted in a gym. The collaboration also includes accessories like the Adidas Gazelle sneaker reworked with velvet and monogrammed fabrics and Gucci’s signature bamboo tote emblazoned with the Adidas logo.
This isn't Gucci's first collaboration, though. Last year, the luxury house partnered with Balenciaga on a “hacking” project, as well as a full-fledged collaboration with The North Face that included monogram-heavy jackets and fashion-forward activewear.
While there are no specific details about the collaboration’s launch, it’s already promising to be one of the biggest drops of the year, alongside Yeezy Gap by Balenciaga. Until then, there are many trefoil-clad outfits to be planned.