Cheer Season 2 Shows The Dirt Underneath The Pyramid

Regardless of whether we ourselves cheered or knew anything about the competitive sport, people could relate to the trials and tribulations of being a young person trying to find their place. Yes, they were competing, but they were also dealing with family drama, frenemies, and real-world issues, on top of performing intense death-defying stunts. The show allowed us to look beyond what many might see as frivolous choreography into the reality of cheerleading as a sport: hard work, sweat, tears, and a whole lot of love. In the end, we weren’t just cheering for Navarro, but rooting for Jerry to find success both on and off the mat after losing his mom to cancer, La’Darius to find peace with his past, and Lexi to channel her raw talent.