Like Efron, several international stars have made Australia home over the past two years, where film production continued more or less throughout the pandemic. Josh Gad and Isla Fisher are included in the mix, filming the heartfelt drama series Wolf Like Me, which premieres on Stan on January 13. Shot in NSW, the show reveals what happens when Gary (Gad), an emotional wreck trying to provide for his daughter since his wife's death, meets Mary (Fisher), who has a secret she can't share with anyone.