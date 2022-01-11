The wait is finally over. The new year is here and so is Zac Efron's latest film (in what feels like ages), which brought him to our glorious Aussie shores over the last two years.
Efron's thriller Gold releases on Stan on January 26, in which he stars as one of two men who stumble across the biggest gold nugget ever found while travelling through the Australian outback. It's a movie that puts the star's more serious acting chops to the test once again, but I'm honestly just eager to see if the mullet he got in Adelaide a year ago makes an appearance on the screen.
Advertisement
Like Efron, several international stars have made Australia home over the past two years, where film production continued more or less throughout the pandemic. Josh Gad and Isla Fisher are included in the mix, filming the heartfelt drama series Wolf Like Me, which premieres on Stan on January 13. Shot in NSW, the show reveals what happens when Gary (Gad), an emotional wreck trying to provide for his daughter since his wife's death, meets Mary (Fisher), who has a secret she can't share with anyone.
Other highlights this month include a sixth season of Billions for diehard fans (you're welcome), plus brand new episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked.
January 1
Interstellar
Doctor Who: Christmas Special 2020: Revolution of the Daleks
Biggie: The Life Of Notorious B.I.G. - Premiere
Doctor Who: Christmas Special 2020: Revolution of the Daleks
Biggie: The Life Of Notorious B.I.G. - Premiere
January 2
The Tourist: Season 1 - Premiere
Louis Theroux: Life on the Edge: Season 1
Louis Theroux: Mothers on the Edge
Upgrade
Louis Theroux: Life on the Edge: Season 1
Louis Theroux: Mothers on the Edge
Upgrade
January 3
Yellowstone: Season 4, Episode 10 - Final
Claws: Season 4, Episode 5
Claws: Season 4, Episode 5
January 4
The Billionaire Scoundrel: Season 1 - Premiere
The Raid
The Raid 2
The Raid
The Raid 2
January 5
Time is a Killer: Season 1 - Premiere
New Amsterdam: Season 4, Episode 11
Eraser
Mr. Kaplan
New Amsterdam: Season 4, Episode 11
Eraser
Mr. Kaplan
January 6
Lansky
Trigger Point (2021)
Home Economics: Season 2, Episode 10
Transformers: Rescue Bots: Season 2
Three Many Weddings
Trigger Point (2021)
Home Economics: Season 2, Episode 10
Transformers: Rescue Bots: Season 2
Three Many Weddings
January 7
Search Party: Season 5 - Premiere
Station Eleven: Season 1, Episodes 8 - 9
The First 48 Hours: Seasons 20 & 21
Enemy
My Little Pony: Pony Life: Seasons 1 - 2
My Little Pony Friendship Is Magic: Rainbow Road Trip
Station Eleven: Season 1, Episodes 8 - 9
The First 48 Hours: Seasons 20 & 21
Enemy
My Little Pony: Pony Life: Seasons 1 - 2
My Little Pony Friendship Is Magic: Rainbow Road Trip
Advertisement
January 8
RuPaul's Drag Race: Season 14, Episode 1 - Premiere
RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked: Season 14, Episode 1 - Premiere
Eagle Eye
RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked: Season 14, Episode 1 - Premiere
Eagle Eye
January 9
Power Book II: Ghost: Season 2, Episode 6
Five Minutes Of Heaven
Five Minutes Of Heaven
January 10
The Spy Who Raised Me - Premiere
Claws: Season 4, Episode 6
Misunderstood (Incompresa)
In Bloom
Claws: Season 4, Episode 6
Misunderstood (Incompresa)
In Bloom
January 11
Hawking: Can You Hear Me? - Premiere
Geostorm
Transformers: Robots in Disguise: Season 2 + Miniseries
Geostorm
Transformers: Robots in Disguise: Season 2 + Miniseries
January 12
That Damn Michael Che: Season 1 - Premiere
Inspector Ricciardi: Season 1 - Premiere
New Amsterdam: Season 4, Episode 12
Inspector Ricciardi: Season 1 - Premiere
New Amsterdam: Season 4, Episode 12
January 13
Wolf Life Me: Season 1 - Premiere
Home Economics: Season 2, Episode 11
Double Jeopardy (1999)
Sister (L'enfant D'en Haut)
Home Economics: Season 2, Episode 11
Double Jeopardy (1999)
Sister (L'enfant D'en Haut)
January 14
Madagascar: A Little Wild: Season 2, Episodes 34 - 39 - Premiere
Station Eleven: Season 1, Episode 10 - Final
Walker: Season 2, Episode 7
Project Blue Book: Season 2
The Journey
Transformers: Cyberverse: Season 3 + Specials
Station Eleven: Season 1, Episode 10 - Final
Walker: Season 2, Episode 7
Project Blue Book: Season 2
The Journey
Transformers: Cyberverse: Season 3 + Specials
January 15
RuPaul's Drag Race: Season 14, Episode 2
RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked: Season 14, Episode 2
The Fugitive
Horrible Bosses
Horrible Bosses 2
The Iron Giant
Superman Returns
Tango & Cash
Unforgiven
RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked: Season 14, Episode 2
The Fugitive
Horrible Bosses
Horrible Bosses 2
The Iron Giant
Superman Returns
Tango & Cash
Unforgiven
January 16
Power Book II: Ghost: Season 2, Episode 7
Alick and Albert
Alick and Albert
January 17
Claws: Season 4, Episode 7
Along Came A Spider
Goodbye First Love
Along Came A Spider
Goodbye First Love
January 18
Living in Sin: Inside a Religious Reform School
Blessed Madness
Blessed Madness
January 19
New Amsterdam: Season 4, Episode 13
Crazy, Stupid, Love.
Cosimo And Nicole
Crazy, Stupid, Love.
Cosimo And Nicole
January 20
Home Economics: Season 2, Episode 12
Melancholia
Beloved (Les Bien-aimés)
Melancholia
Beloved (Les Bien-aimés)
January 21
Walker: Season 2, Episode 8
60 Days In: Season 6
Mandy
Two Irenes
60 Days In: Season 6
Mandy
Two Irenes
January 22
RuPaul's Drag Race: Season 14, Episode 3
RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked: Season 14, Episode 3
Another World (Un Altro Mondo)
RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked: Season 14, Episode 3
Another World (Un Altro Mondo)
Advertisement
January 23
Power Book II: Ghost: Season 2, Episode 8
Billions: Season 6, Episode 1 - Premiere
Big Game
Billions: Season 6, Episode 1 - Premiere
Big Game
January 24
Claws: Season 4, Episode 8
9.
Against the Wind (Des Vents Contraires)
The Champion
Noise
9.
Against the Wind (Des Vents Contraires)
The Champion
Noise
January 25
Secret Life of a Gang Girl: The Untold Story
Spider (Arana)
He Died With a Felafel In His Hand
Brothers' Nest
Spider (Arana)
He Died With a Felafel In His Hand
Brothers' Nest
January 26
Gold - Premiere
New Amsterdam: Season 4, Episode 14
The Kings Of Mykonos
New Amsterdam: Season 4, Episode 14
The Kings Of Mykonos
January 27
Unfaithful: Season 1 - Premiere
How to be a Good Wife
Beginning
Jasper Jones
Lantana
How to be a Good Wife
Beginning
Jasper Jones
Lantana
January 28
Walker: Season 2, Episode 9
Roadkill: Season 1
Crime Wave
Roadkill: Season 1
Crime Wave
January 29
RuPaul's Drag Race: Season 14, Episode 4
RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked: Season 14, Episode 4
No Man Of God
Gaia
RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked: Season 14, Episode 4
No Man Of God
Gaia
January 30
Billions: Season 6, Episode 2
Power Book II: Ghost: Season 2, Episode 9
At the End of the Tunnel
Power Book II: Ghost: Season 2, Episode 9
At the End of the Tunnel
January 31
Claws: Season 4, Episode 9
Salvo
Next To Her
Salvo
Next To Her