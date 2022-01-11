Story from Entertainment

Here’s Everything Coming To Stan In January 2022

Alicia Vrajlal
Image courtesy of Stan
Isla Fisher in Stan original series, Wolf Like Me
The wait is finally over. The new year is here and so is Zac Efron's latest film (in what feels like ages), which brought him to our glorious Aussie shores over the last two years.
Efron's thriller Gold releases on Stan on January 26, in which he stars as one of two men who stumble across the biggest gold nugget ever found while travelling through the Australian outback. It's a movie that puts the star's more serious acting chops to the test once again, but I'm honestly just eager to see if the mullet he got in Adelaide a year ago makes an appearance on the screen.
Like Efron, several international stars have made Australia home over the past two years, where film production continued more or less throughout the pandemic. Josh Gad and Isla Fisher are included in the mix, filming the heartfelt drama series Wolf Like Me, which premieres on Stan on January 13. Shot in NSW, the show reveals what happens when Gary (Gad), an emotional wreck trying to provide for his daughter since his wife's death, meets Mary (Fisher), who has a secret she can't share with anyone.
Other highlights this month include a sixth season of Billions for diehard fans (you're welcome), plus brand new episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked.
Here is a list of all of the TV shows and movies coming to Stan in January.

January 1

Interstellar
Doctor Who: Christmas Special 2020: Revolution of the Daleks
Biggie: The Life Of Notorious B.I.G. - Premiere

January 2

The Tourist: Season 1 - Premiere
Louis Theroux: Life on the Edge: Season 1
Louis Theroux: Mothers on the Edge
Upgrade

January 3

Yellowstone: Season 4, Episode 10 - Final
Claws: Season 4, Episode 5

January 4

The Billionaire Scoundrel: Season 1 - Premiere
The Raid
The Raid 2

January 5

Time is a Killer: Season 1 - Premiere
New Amsterdam: Season 4, Episode 11
Eraser
Mr. Kaplan

January 6

Lansky
Trigger Point (2021)
Home Economics: Season 2, Episode 10
Transformers: Rescue Bots: Season 2
Three Many Weddings

January 7

Search Party: Season 5 - Premiere
Station Eleven: Season 1, Episodes 8 - 9
The First 48 Hours: Seasons 20 & 21
Enemy
My Little Pony: Pony Life: Seasons 1 - 2
My Little Pony Friendship Is Magic: Rainbow Road Trip
January 8

RuPaul's Drag Race: Season 14, Episode 1 - Premiere
RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked: Season 14, Episode 1 - Premiere
Eagle Eye

January 9

Power Book II: Ghost: Season 2, Episode 6
Five Minutes Of Heaven

January 10

The Spy Who Raised Me - Premiere
Claws: Season 4, Episode 6
Misunderstood (Incompresa)
In Bloom

January 11

Hawking: Can You Hear Me? - Premiere
Geostorm
Transformers: Robots in Disguise: Season 2 + Miniseries

January 12

That Damn Michael Che: Season 1 - Premiere
Inspector Ricciardi: Season 1 - Premiere
New Amsterdam: Season 4, Episode 12

January 13

Wolf Life Me: Season 1 - Premiere
Home Economics: Season 2, Episode 11
Double Jeopardy (1999)
Sister (L'enfant D'en Haut)

January 14

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Season 2, Episodes 34 - 39 - Premiere
Station Eleven: Season 1, Episode 10 - Final
Walker: Season 2, Episode 7
Project Blue Book: Season 2
The Journey
Transformers: Cyberverse: Season 3 + Specials

January 15

RuPaul's Drag Race: Season 14, Episode 2
RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked: Season 14, Episode 2
The Fugitive
Horrible Bosses
Horrible Bosses 2
The Iron Giant
Superman Returns
Tango & Cash
Unforgiven

January 16

Power Book II: Ghost: Season 2, Episode 7
Alick and Albert

January 17

Claws: Season 4, Episode 7
Along Came A Spider
Goodbye First Love

January 18

Living in Sin: Inside a Religious Reform School
Blessed Madness

January 19

New Amsterdam: Season 4, Episode 13
Crazy, Stupid, Love.
Cosimo And Nicole

January 20

Home Economics: Season 2, Episode 12
Melancholia
Beloved (Les Bien-aimés)

January 21

Walker: Season 2, Episode 8
60 Days In: Season 6
Mandy
Two Irenes

January 22

RuPaul's Drag Race: Season 14, Episode 3
RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked: Season 14, Episode 3
Another World (Un Altro Mondo)
January 23

Power Book II: Ghost: Season 2, Episode 8
Billions: Season 6, Episode 1 - Premiere
Big Game

January 24

Claws: Season 4, Episode 8
9.
Against the Wind (Des Vents Contraires)
The Champion
Noise

January 25

Secret Life of a Gang Girl: The Untold Story
Spider (Arana)
He Died With a Felafel In His Hand
Brothers' Nest

January 26

Gold - Premiere
New Amsterdam: Season 4, Episode 14
The Kings Of Mykonos

January 27

Unfaithful: Season 1 - Premiere
How to be a Good Wife
Beginning
Jasper Jones
Lantana

January 28

Walker: Season 2, Episode 9
Roadkill: Season 1
Crime Wave

January 29

RuPaul's Drag Race: Season 14, Episode 4
RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked: Season 14, Episode 4
No Man Of God
Gaia

January 30

Billions: Season 6, Episode 2
Power Book II: Ghost: Season 2, Episode 9
At the End of the Tunnel

January 31

Claws: Season 4, Episode 9
Salvo
Next To Her
