Why Do I Feel So Detached From 2021?

Yet as the new year approaches, I can’t shake the sense that not much has happened to me at all in 2021. I can summon almost no emotion when I look back at this year: no pride, no regrets, no early-onset nostalgia. If I scroll through my Instagram I can see evidence of joy in the last 12 months but the images and captions seem unreal and distant, like snapshots from a stranger’s life. Last December the prospect of being in isolation over Christmas made me cry; this year, as the threat of the Omicron variant became apparent, the flat lake of my mood hardly rippled. As 2021 comes to an end, I’m drawing a profound emotional blank.