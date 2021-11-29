At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Who else loves to see celebrities undergo epic on-screen transformations to portray real-life figures? Nicole Kidman, who's known for mixing up her look for her roles (think Virginia Woolf in The Hours) has done it again for Being The Ricardos, dropping on Amazon Prime Video on December 21.
Kidman plays real-life actress Lucille Ball in the drama opposite Javier Bardem playing Ball's lover, Desi Arnaz. The drama from writer and director Aaron Sorkin takes us behind the scenes of the couple's romantic and professional relationship plus a week of production of their iconic sitcom, I Love Lucy.
Here is the complete list of absolutely everything coming to Amazon Prime Video in December. Enjoy!
TV Shows
The Edge of the Bush (01/12/2021)
Where’s Waldo (01/12/2021)
Gangstars (Telugu) (02/12/2021)
Harlem (03/12/2021)
Alex Rider (03/12/2021)
FC Bayern Story (08/12/2021)
The Ferragnez – The Series (09/12/2021)
The Expanse Season 6 (10/12/2021)
Kumari Shrimati (15/12/2021)
With Love (17/12/2021)
Yearly Departed (24/12/2021)
Blue Origin/William Shatner Special (31/12/2021)
Movies
The Father (01/12/2021)
Edge of Tomorrow (01/12/2021)
Chaos Walking (02/12/2021)
Carlos Ghosn: The Last Flight (02/12/2021)
Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (02/12/2021)
The Protege (03/12/2021)
Man of the Match (03/12/2021)
Voyagers (04/12/2021)
Cloudy With A Chance of Meatballs (09/12/2021)
Encounter (10/12/2021)
One Cut Two Cut (10/12/2021)
Blast Beat (14/12/2021)
Thankam (15/12/2021)
Safe House (15/12/2021)
The Courier (18/12/2021)
Being the Ricardos (21/12/2021)
I, Tonya (21/12/2021)
Final Account (25/12/2021)
Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In (25/12/2021)
Gringo (29/12/2021)