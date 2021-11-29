Story from Entertainment

Here’s Everything Coming To Amazon Prime Video Australia In December 2021

Alicia Vrajlal
Who else loves to see celebrities undergo epic on-screen transformations to portray real-life figures? Nicole Kidman, who's known for mixing up her look for her roles (think Virginia Woolf in The Hours) has done it again for Being The Ricardos, dropping on Amazon Prime Video on December 21.
Kidman plays real-life actress Lucille Ball in the drama opposite Javier Bardem playing Ball's lover, Desi Arnaz. The drama from writer and director Aaron Sorkin takes us behind the scenes of the couple's romantic and professional relationship plus a week of production of their iconic sitcom, I Love Lucy.
While Being The Ricardos drops just a few days before Christmas, there are some other juicy movies and TV shows releasing earlier in the month including action thriller, The Protege on December 3 and season 6 of sci-fi series, The Expanse on December 10.
Here is the complete list of absolutely everything coming to Amazon Prime Video in December. Enjoy!

TV Shows

The Edge of the Bush (01/12/2021)
Where’s Waldo (01/12/2021)
Gangstars (Telugu) (02/12/2021)
Harlem (03/12/2021)
Alex Rider (03/12/2021)
FC Bayern Story (08/12/2021)
The Ferragnez – The Series (09/12/2021)
The Expanse Season 6 (10/12/2021)
Kumari Shrimati (15/12/2021)
With Love (17/12/2021)
Yearly Departed (24/12/2021)
Blue Origin/William Shatner Special (31/12/2021)

Movies

The Father (01/12/2021)
Edge of Tomorrow (01/12/2021)
Chaos Walking (02/12/2021)
Carlos Ghosn: The Last Flight (02/12/2021)
Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (02/12/2021)
The Protege (03/12/2021)
Man of the Match (03/12/2021)
Voyagers (04/12/2021)
Cloudy With A Chance of Meatballs (09/12/2021)
Encounter (10/12/2021)
One Cut Two Cut (10/12/2021)
Blast Beat (14/12/2021)
Thankam (15/12/2021)
Safe House (15/12/2021)
The Courier (18/12/2021)
Being the Ricardos (21/12/2021)
I, Tonya (21/12/2021)
Final Account (25/12/2021)
Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In (25/12/2021)
Gringo (29/12/2021)
