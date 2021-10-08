Dial *69: The Summer Of Phone Sex Is Here

When it comes to phone sex, it’s really all about upping that mental anticipation — whether that’s for a later time when you can meet up in person, or just to heighten sexual pleasure in the moment. “If somebody gives you a yummy chocolate bar, I can just tell you to eat it and it’s over,” Wenzel says. “Or I can delay and create anticipation for you and tell you about how it tastes and how good it is; and now your whole body's anticipating and tasting it even before you have it.” Now, tell me you didn’t get all-over body tingles (or at least a stomach growl) just thinking about that. Plus, voicing your fantasies and desires aloud is a great way to find out what you actually like. (And let’s be honest, no one can get you off as well as you can yourself.)