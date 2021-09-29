For anyone who’s ever attended a PWI, public or private, the dynamic at Winchester was all too familiar. We’ve all been the victims of interpersonal and situational microaggressions, felt that nagging sense of dread each day we have to walk into a room and be the only one. And who hasn’t come across the well-meaning but thoughtless and offensive “ally” centering themselves in the fight for equity? The first two seasons of Dear White People even captured the intraracial complications of that experience aptly, with plots focused on the many different types of Black people often who exist on a campus like Winchester's: the overzealous self-proclaimed campus activists, the professional code switchers doing their damndest to fit in, and the students just trying to graduate without any problems. After years of envying the representation that HBCU students found in A Different World, it felt like PWI attendees might have finally found what could have been our mirror.