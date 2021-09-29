Here’s Everything Coming To Disney+ In Australia In October 2021

I'm always excited when Disney+ releases their monthly lineups, because there's usually a mix of animated content filled with warmth and nostalgia, but also live-action TV shows and movies with drama, laughs and tears – a bit like my life at the moment, to be honest. October's streaming schedule is no different.
Black Widow will be hitting screens in the first week of the month, an opportunity for us to catch up on the female-led Marvel flick that had a cinema release when many Aussies were in lockdown. Scarlett Johansson plays Natasha Romanoff in the movie, who is forced to confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy connected to her past emerges.
Advertisement
If you're after a riveting documentary, you can cast your mind to outer space with Among The Stars. The six-part docuseries takes us into the world of NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy and his team's risky mission, complete with camera footage on Earth and in space.
In terms of light-hearted fun and animation, LEGO® Star Wars: Terrifying Tales and Muppets Haunted Mansion are viewing options coming in the first week of September.
My personal highlight is the Only Murders In The Building finale on October 19. Disney+ has been dropping an episode every Tuesday since the show about three neighbours solving a true-crime through a podcast premiered in September.
On that note, I'll leave you with a list here of everything coming to Disney+ Australia in October. Enjoy!
October 1
LEGO® Star Wars: Terrifying Tales - Premiere
October 6
Black Widow
Among the Stars
Marvel Studios ASSEMBLED - New Episode
9-1-1: Lone Star - Season 1
October 8
Muppets Haunted Mansion - Premiere
Under Wraps
Mickey's A Tale of Two Witches
Just Roll With It: You Decide Live!
Under Wraps
Mickey's A Tale of Two Witches
Just Roll With It: You Decide Live!
October 13
Just Beyond - Premiere
October 15
Generation YouTube
Hot Tub Time Machine
Hot Tub Time Machine
October 20
Disney Insider - New Episodes
Disney Magic Bake-Off - New Episodes
Disney Magic Bake-Off - New Episodes
October 22
Bad Times at the El Royale
October 29
Woman Walks Ahead
New Episodes in October
Only Murders in the Building - S1 Finale Oct 19
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.
Turner & Hooch - S1 Finale Oct 6
What If...?
Spidey and His Amazing Friends - Season 1
Chip 'N' Dale Park Life
That One Word: Feyenoord - Finale Oct 27
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.
Turner & Hooch - S1 Finale Oct 6
What If...?
Spidey and His Amazing Friends - Season 1
Chip 'N' Dale Park Life
That One Word: Feyenoord - Finale Oct 27