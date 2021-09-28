We may be getting into the warmer months, but that doesn't stop us pop culture enthusiasts from making time for streaming marathons.
This month Amazon Prime Video is serving up a diverse selection of movies, TV shows and documentaries for the horror buffs (Halloween anyone?), music lovers and hopeless romantics.
If you remember and enjoyed the 1997 film, I Know What You Did Last Summer, you're in for a treat because a fresh televised version is arriving. The series will follow a group of teenagers who are being stalked by a killer a year after a fatal crash. Something tells me it'll be a binge-worthy option come its release mid-October.
Big Hollywood names are also on the list this month, with Dev Patel and Alicia Vikander's film The Green Knight also coming to Prime Video. The epic fantasy adventure is based on the timeless Arthurian legend, so brace yourself to follow the characters' daring quest through the kingdom.
Other highlights include Justin Bieber: Our World, a revealing look at the musician's first live full concert in three years, and young adult romantic drama After We Fell starring Josephine Langford.
Here is a list of absolutely everything coming to Amazon Prime Video in October. Enjoy!
TV Shows
ALL OR NOTHING: TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (OCTOBER 1)
DO, RE & MI – HALLOWEEN SPECIAL S1 (OCTOBER 1)
THE WALKING DEAD: WORLD BEYOND S2 (OCTOBER 4)
KIDS IN THE HALL S1-S5 (OCTOBER 8)
JESSY AND NESSY S1 (OCTOBER 8)
I KNOW WHAT YOU DID LAST SUMMER S1 (OCTOBER 15)
THE GOOD DOCTOR S4 (OCTOBER 16)
Movies
BLACK AS NIGHT (OCTOBER 1) MOVIE
THE NICE GUYS (OCTOBER 1)
MY NAME IS PAULI MURRAY (OCTOBER 1)
THE BOOK OF ELI (OCTOBER 1)
DON'T BREATHE (OCTOBER 1)
BINGO HELL (OCTOBER 1)
69: THE SAGA OF DANNY HERNANDEZ (OCTOBER 1)
BUDDY GAMES (OCTOBER 7)
PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN (OCTOBER 7)
SECRET IN THEIR EYES (OCTOBER 8)
THE LAST VERMEER (OCTOBER 12)
SHADOW IN THE CLOUD (OCTOBER 14)
CRISIS (OCTOBER 15)
I AM LEGEND (OCTOBER 15)
NOBODY (OCTOBER 16)
LES MISERABLES THE MOVIE (OCTOBER 17)
PENGUIN BLOOM (OCTOBER 21)
WEWORK: OR THE MAKING AND BREAKING OF A $47 BILLION UNICORN (OCTOBER 21)