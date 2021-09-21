Mild spoilers are ahead. The murder mystery at the centre of the HBO series Mare of Easttown is “only part of the narrative.” That’s according to the show’s titular star Kate Winslet. “For me, it’s a story about community, and family, and mercy, and hope as well,” she told TVLine. It’s why it’s important to know every character in Mare of Easttown — and there are a lot of them.
The seven-episode series is focused on Mare Sheehan (Winslet) a detective in small-town Pennsylvania who is trying to solve a murder while also trying to keep herself together. No easy feat for anyone living in Easttown, PA, which is still reeling from a year-old missing person’s case that has yet to be solved.
Mare is our guide through the town, introducing us to its many characters who will hopefully help her solve the case. The cast includes actors from other HBO shows like Watchmen, The Deuce, and The Outsider. Rounding out the ensemble are actors from The Office, American Horror Story, and Marvel’s Spider-Man movies. Honestly, you might not even recognise the young star of the MCU here.