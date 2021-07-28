My Professional Jealousy Is Out Of Control

We’re all living through this pandemic but how we’ve experienced it has varied hugely depending on our circumstances and many of us have built resentment towards those whose situations appear to be better than our own. I’m jealous of people who can afford homes with gardens and who work in offices that aren’t their bedrooms, of people who have a full-time job and the security of a monthly salary. I’ve also had more time to reflect on what I want from life and earning more money is the key to unlocking a lot of my desires. I want the work version of having it all – money and fulfilment – and it’s difficult to see those who’ve already got there.