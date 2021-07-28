Here’s Everything Coming To Stan In August

We've reached the final month of winter and there's no better way to spend it than rugged up inside and in front of the telly. Luckily, Stan has some exciting additions to its streaming lineup in August including longer binge-worthy shows as well as standalone movies that'll keep you thinking for days.
Season two of The L Word: Generation Q is a must-see, especially if you loved the original The L Word series. Margot Robbie's Suicide Squad, Adrien Brody's Chapelwaite and a mega DC Universe collection also have got me excited.
Advertisement
Grab the popcorn and get streaming, and don't forget to share your favourite picks in the comments below.
01/08/21
Batman
Batman Returns
Batman Forever
Batman & Robin
The Dark Knight
Man Of Steel
Batman: The Animated Series Seasons 1-3
Batman: The Brave and the Bold Seasons 1-2
Superman: The Animated Series Seasons 1-2
Justice League: Seasons 1-2
Justice League Action: Season 1
Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 1
Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 2
Batman: Bad Blood
Batman: Mask of the Phantasm
Batman: Mystery of the Batwoman
Batman: Year OneThe Batman Vs Dracula
Batman: Under the Red Hood
Batman Unlimited: Animal Instincts
Batman Unlimited: Mech Vs. Mutants
Batman Unlimited: Monster Mayhem
Scooby Doo & Batman the Brave and the Bold
Superman/Batman: Apocalypse
Superman/Batman: Public Enemies
Superman: Unbound
Superman: Doomsday
Superman Vs. The Elite
All-Star Superman
Justice League: Crisis On Two Earths
Justice League: Doom
Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox
Justice League: War
JLA Adventures: Trapped In Time
Lego: Justice League: Legion Of Doom!
Lego DC Super Hero Girls: Brain Drain
Lego DC Super Heroes: The Flash
DC Super HeroGirls: Intergalactic Games
DC Super Hero Girls: Legends Of Atlantis
The United Way
Black Monday: Season 3, Episode 10 (Final)
Blindspotting: Season 1, Episode 7
Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1, Episode 3
White House Farm: Season 1
Rango
02/08/21
Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 37
My Name is Ada Hergerberg-Premiere
Insert Coin
Mighty Magiswords: Seasons 1-2
Craig Of The Creek: Season 2, Batch 2
Flintstones and WWE: Stone Age Smackdown
Advertisement
Scooby Doo! Abracadabra-Doo
Scooby Doo! And Kiss: Rock And Roll Mystery
Scooby Doo! And The Ghoul School
Scooby-Doo And The Loch Ness Monster
Blade Runner
03/08/21
The Republic of Sarah: Season 1, Episode 8
The Great Debaters
04/08/21
Miracle Workers: Season 3, Episode 4
The Singing Detective
Secrets of Sugar Baby Dating
05/06/21
Standing Tall: Season 1 (Premiere)
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Season 6, Episode 8
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars
Untucked: Season 6, Episode 8
RBG
Call The Midwife: Season 8 + Christmas 2018 Special
06/08/21
Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 38
Sins of the City: Season 1, Episode 13
The L Word: Generation Q: Season 2, Episode 1
The Stanley
Dynamic-Season 1 (Premiere)
Survive the Night (Premiere)
Jamie's Food Escapes: Season 1
Jamie's Great Britain: Season 1
Degrassi: The Next Generation: Seasons 11-14
Go Jetters: Season 3, Part 1
07/08/21
Drag Race Holland: Season 2, Episode 1 (Premiere)
Franklyn
Max & Ruby Season 9
08/08/21
Blindspotting: Season 1, Episode 8 (Final)
Power Book III: Raising Kanan: Season 1, Episode 4
Madagascar: A Little Wild: Season 1, Episode 21-26 (Final)
Deceit: Season 1, Episode 1 (Premiere)
The Color Purple
09/08/21
Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 39
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Split: Season 2
10/08/21
Godfather of Harlem: Season 2, Episode 7 (Midseason Premiere)
The Republic of Sarah: Season 1, Episode 9
Liberal Arts
Look Back InAngus
Panorama: Catching the Catfish
11/08/21
Miracle Workers: Season 3, Episode 5
Monster Family
Over the Garden Wall: Season 1
Advertisement
Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang
12/08/21
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Season 6, Episode 9
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Untucked: Season 6, Episode 9
Night Doctor Who: Series 12
Doctor Who: Attack of the Cybermen (Miniseries)
Doctor Who: Day of the Daleks (Miniseries)
Doctor Who: Death to the Daleks (Miniseries)
Doctor Who: Genesis of the Daleks (Miniseries)
Doctor Who: Planet of The Daleks (Miniseries)
Doctor Who: Power of the Daleks (Miniseries)
Doctor Who: Remembrance of the Daleks (Miniseries)
Doctor Who: Resurrection of the Daleks (Miniseries)
Doctor Who: Revelation of the Daleks (Miniseries)
Doctor Who: Revenge of the Cybermen (Miniseries)
Doctor Who: Shada
Doctor Who: The Dalek Invasion of Earth (Miniseries)
Doctor Who: The Daleks (Miniseries)
Doctor Who: The Five Doctors (Miniseries)
Doctor Who: The MacraTerror (Miniseries)
Doctor Who: The Three Doctors (Miniseries)
Doctor Who: The Two Doctors (Miniseries)
13/08/21
Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 40
Sins of the City: Season 1, Episode 14
Walker: Season 1, Episode 18 (Final)
Wild Mountain Thyme
Strawberry Shortcake's Berry Bitty Adventures: Season 1, 2 & 4The Saddle Club: Seasons 1-3
Scooby Doo! And The Witch's Ghost
Friday the 13th (1980)
Freddy Vs Jason
14/08/21
Drag Race Holland: Season 2, Episode 2
War On Everyone
The Notebook
15/08/21
Power Book III: Raising Kanan: Season 1, Episode 5
The L Word: Generation Q: Season 2, Episode 2
Heels: Season 1, Episode 1 (Premiere)
Saving Private Ryan
The Truman Show
Beetlejuice (1988)
Dumb And Dumber
Dumb And Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd
Michael
The Prestige
Risky Business
Advertisement
Suicide Squad
16/08/21
Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 41
Life Below Zero: Season 1
17/08/21
Godfather of Harlem: Season 2, Episode 8
The Republic of Sarah: Season 1, Episode 10
Journey's End
Panorama: Smartphones - The Dark Side
18/08/21
Miracle Workers: Season 3, Episode 6
Return to Gandhi Road
Cellular
Wonderful World of Puppies and Kittens: Seasons 1 & 2
19/08/21
The Marksman
The Seventh Day
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Season 6, Episode 10
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Untucked: Season 6, Episode 10
20/08/21
Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 42 (Midseason Finale)
Sins of the City: Season 1, Episode 15 (Final)
Trauma Centre (Premiere)
Last Chance Harvey
Scooby-Doo! In Where's My Mummy
The Flintstones & WWE: Stone Age Smackdown
Jetsons & WWE: Robo-Wrestlemania
Motherfatherson: Season 1
21/08/21
Under My Skin (Premiere)
Drag Race Holland: Season 2, Episode 3
Gravity
MI High: Seasons 1 - 2
22/08/21
The L Word: Generation Q: Season 2, Episode 3
Work In Progress: Season 2, Episode 1 & 2 (Premiere)
Heels: Season 1, Episode 2
Wind River
23/08/21
Chapelwaite: Season 1, Episode 1 (Premiere)
I Know Who Killed Me
Porndemic
24/08/21
Godfather of Harlem: Season 2, Episode 9
The Republic of Sarah: Season 1, Episode 11
All the Boys Love Mandy Lane
25/08/21
Miracle Workers: Season 3, Episode 7
Magnolia
The Sally Lockhart Mysteries
26/08/21
Allmen: Season 1 (Premiere)
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Season 6, Episode 11
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Untucked: Season 6, Episode 11
Venus
Lockie Leonard: Seasons 1 - 2
Advertisement
Louis Theroux: Altered States - Choosing Death
Louis Theroux: Altered States - Love Without Limits
Louis Theroux: Altered States - Take My Baby
Louis Theroux: The Night in Question
My Pet and Me: Galapagos Island & Arctic Animals Specials
27/08/21
Little Charmers - Season 1 - 3 (S3 Premiere)
Tucker & Dale vs. Evil
Hero Dad: Season 1
Franklin and Friends - Season 4
Scooby Doo! On Zombie Island
The Perfect Storm
28/08/21
Drag Race Holland: Season 2, Episode 4
Wonder (2017)
29/08/21
Power Book III: Raising Kanan: Season 1, Episode 6
The L Word: Generation Q: Season 2, Episode 4
Work In Progress: Season 2, Episode 3 & 4
Heels: Season 1, Episode 3
Purple Rain
30/08/21
Chapelwaite: Season 1, Episode 2
Mr. Right
iHuman
31/08/21
Godfather of Harlem: Season 2, Episode 10 (Final)
The Republic of Sarah: Season 1, Episode 12