The final month of winter is here and it's enough of an excuse to keep warm inside and get streaming. If you're not sure what to set your eyes on in terms of new TV shows and movies, Amazon Prime Video in Australia has a big lineup for August.
Nine Perfect Strangers featuring Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy and Asher Keddie will premiere on August 20. The eight-part series that was filmed in Australia follows nine stressed city dwellers who all attend a retreat in the hopes of letting their worries go. But things will take a sinister turn when it's discovered resort director Masha Dmitrichenko (Kidman) has been giving them illegal drugs as part of their 'therapy'.
The 10-part psychological thriller, Cruel Summer premieres on August 6, Modern Love returns for a second season on August 13, and Schitt's Creek star Annie Murphy stars in the three-part dark comedy, Kevin Can F**k Himself that arrives on August 26.
While we're at it, consider movie nights sorted with Bad Moms 1 and Bad Moms 2 coming out at the start of the month, plus Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.01 Thrice Upon A Time releasing on August 12, which is perfect for long-time anime fans or anyone new to the craze.
Here is a list of absolutely everything coming to Amazon Prime Video in August. Enjoy!
TV Shows
Cruel Summer – 06/08/21
S.O.Z. : Soldados O Zombies – 06/08/21
Modern Love Season 2 – 13/08/21
Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 – 13/08/21
Nine Perfect Strangers – 20/08/21
Rosehaven – 26/08/21
Kevin Can F**k Himself – 26/08/21
Pete The Cat Back To School Operetta – 27/08/21
Movies
Bad Moms – 01/08/21
Bad Moms 2 – 01/08/21
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby – 01/08/21
The Commuter – 06/08/21
The Night Clerk – 06/08/21
All My Life – 07/08/21
Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.01 Thrice Upon A Time – 12/08/21
Evangelion: 1.11 You Are (Not) Alone – 12/08/21
Evangelion: 2.22 You Can (Not) Advance – 12/08/21
Evangelion: 3.33 You Can (Not) Redo – 12/08/21
Safe House – 15/08/21
Saving Private Ryan – 17/08/21
Happiest Season – 17/08/21
Words On Bathroom Walls – 17/08/21
Ad Astra – 17/08/21
All The Money In The World – 24/08/21
Wonder – 31/08/21