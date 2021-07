Naomi Osaka & The Uphill Battle Of Black Women In Sports

Need more proof? Although Florence Griffith-Joyner passed the various steroid tests she was subjected to during her career, the legacy of the track star was mired by false accusations of steroid usage propagated by the news. Racist syndicated talk radio host Don Imus notoriously called the majority Black players on Rutgers University's women's basketball team "nappy headed hos" on air in 2007. Gabby Douglas was crucified online during her 2012 Olympics bid because her hair "wasn't done." In 2021, Black swimmers are banned from wearing swim caps made specifically for Black hair . Scores for Simone Biles' near-impossible-for-mortals gymnastics flips have been limited by the The International Gymnastics Federation because they were simply too hard for her "competitors" to also pull off. Judges ruled that South African runner Caster Semenya could only be allowed to compete in certain races if she took certain drugs to alter her natural testosterone levels, and more Black women from across the diaspora are still being held to such regressive regulations . The laundry list of racist and sexist violations goes on and on. To top it off, would-be 2021 Tokyo Olympian Sha'Carri Richardson was the subject of an unnecessary, unempathetic social media discourse fuelled by respectability politics after being dropped from Team USA for smoking weed to deal with the grief of her biological mother's death — a devastating fact that she learned from a random journalist who was interviewing her at the time. With this unconscionable level of media callousness when it comes to Black women athletes, it's no wonder Osaka would rather limit raw exposure to the press.