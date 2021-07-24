Naomi Osaka & The Uphill Battle Of Black Women In Sports

The young athlete's almost overnight turn from tennis darling to spoiled brat is textbook sports 101 because misogynoir runs deep in almost every institution known to mankind, sports included. We don't even have to look too far for examples of this specific phenomenon — it's probably easier to ask which Black woman in sports hasn't been vilified at some point. Tennis' treatment Williams is a clear example that may hit closest to home with Osaka just because of the proximity of their experiences within the elite sport. Since becoming a top player in the early 2000s, Williams has faced an unthinkable, endless stream of abuse from mainstream and fringe outlets criticising everything from her looks to her relationship, to her actual ability to play tennis. And though she's the best tennis player and arguably the best athlete of all time (with the record to prove it), there is still the unfortunate and misogynoiristic tendency to downplay her obvious skill set.