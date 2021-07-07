At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
The internet is currently obsessed with something called a sunset projection lamp and it's not hard to work out why. Considering we've all been holed up at home on and off for who knows how long, can you blame us for craving something soothing and new to set our eyes upon? Factor winter and the prospect of projecting a warm-balmy sunset onto our bedroom walls is just too tempting to resist. After all, our ability to make travel plans is limited during the pandemic — so if we can't escape from the confines of our personal spaces, then at least we can temporarily transform them into a dreamier destination. The wildly popular sunset projection lamp is, as you'd expect, a gadget that casts a glowing light meant to imitate a real-life sunset — and, from what we've seen on social media, it does a pretty convincing job. There are various options available on the market within a fairly wide budget range. The fanciest model we've come across thus far is called the Halo One; it comes in two different projection palettes (sunset red or deep blue) described as "new metaphysical galaxies of colors in which to immerse oneself" and rings in at an eye-watering $1,500+. So, in the spirit of doing what we do best, we scoured the internet for like-minded models that accomplish the exact same scene-from-a-romantic-movie vibe minus the guffaw price tag. From Etsy to Amazon and a few surprise retailers in between, shop the selection of inspired projection lamps below that'll light up your home (and Instagram feed) — starting at around $25 bucks.
My mental health is now dependent on me getting a sunset projection lamp pic.twitter.com/jbcfNVjwFF— 𝘕𝘰𝘴𝘵𝘺𝘭𝘨𝘶𝘩 ⁷ (@Gw3ndolyn_b) February 13, 2021
just found out about sunset projector lamps and i'm so close to buying one..maybe i would actually take pretty pictures for once if i had one.... pic.twitter.com/sX51pywGYl— rakil (@rakilstormi) February 19, 2021
NEED: sunset projection lamp. pic.twitter.com/bX1nM0K5qF— the influence. (@interiorpornbym) February 13, 2021