Diese Frau hat das beste Argument dafür, warum es ok ist zuzunehmen

Marquita Harris
Es ist einfach, bei Instagram einem bestimmten sozialen Muster zu folgen. Insbesondere, wenn man seine kontinuierliche Selbstverbesserung zur Schau stellt, und diese sich vor allem um die Gewichtsabnahme dreht. Aber eine Frau, Emily Sower, ein Bikini-Model und Personal Trainer, hat eine persönliche Nachricht auf Instagram über ihr Gewicht zu teilen. Sie hat beschlossen, keine Angst mehr vor den Pfunden zu haben.
„Ich habe vor keiner Pizza Angst. Ernsthaft. In mir geht gerade einiges durch und ich sag euch auch warum. Was, wenn ich euch sage, dass zunehmen OKAY ist?“ Sower erklärt, dass „das linke Bild vor 2 Jahren aufgenommen wurde, das rechte vor zwei Minuten. In beiden wiege ich gleich viel. Die dritten Bilder sind von heute! Seid nicht beleidigt, ich will euch nur was beweisen! Die meiste Zeit war ich so ängstlich wegen der Waage, ich habe zugenommen und Angst gehabt, hinzugucken“, schreibt sie.
Abnehmen – oder überhaupt irgendein gesundes Fitnessziel zu erreichen – erfordert viel Entschlossenheit und Zeit. Es ist einfach, nur Gewichtsverlust mit Erfolg gleichzustellen. Wer also ein paar ungeplante Kilos dazugewinnt, fühlt sich schnell schlecht, und wenn gar nichts passiert, sind wir einfach nur verwirrt.
„Ich habe glücklicherweise das stärkste Supportnetzwerk, darunter meine Freunde, mein Freund und Menschen, die ich in der Fitnesswelt kennengelernt habe, die mir alle zeigen konnten, dass Zahlen nur relativ sind. @hillon hat mir Perspektive aufgezeigt, als ich mal wieder über wegen meinem Zunehmen ausgeflippt bin.“
In den drei Fotos, mit Vorher-Nacher-Bildern, zeigt Sower ihre harte Arbeit.
„Das Mädchen links, das Stunden damit verbracht hat, zu rennen, zu hungern, auf Diäten zu gehen, sich vollzustopfen, ständig in den Spiegel zu schauen, ist nicht mehr die Frau, die ich heute bin. Ich will Spaß haben und meine 20er genießen und nicht ständig meinen Familienurlaub überspringen! Fuck that!“

I ain't afraid of no pizza ☝️seriously I have all the feels rn and here's why. What if I told you that gaining weight is OKAY? The picture on the left is from two years ago, 151 lbs. the picture on the right is from two minutes ago, 151 lbs. the third pictures are both from today! Please don't be offended by this I'm just proving a point! For the longest time I've been so petrified of the scale, I was gaining weight and refused to look ? luckily I have the worlds strongest support system including my friends, my boyfriend, and people I've met through fitness that help me realize that numbers are so relative!! @hillon_dassett snapped some sense into me when I freaked about the weight I've gained. But the 151 lb girl on the left who spent hours running on the track, starving, yo-yo dieting, overeating, self-consciously looking in the mirror at all times- is NOT the woman I am today. I refuse to count myself out of having fun and enjoying my 20's and more importantly skip out on family vacations. F*ck that!! I enjoy training and weight-lifting just as much as I love how I look right now. Just because I'm always training does not mean I'm trying to "cut" for a show. Here's to big booties and even bigger hearts ? ☝️??

