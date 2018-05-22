Warum es beim Nackt-Yoga nicht um die Darstellung des perfekten Körpers geht

Insa Grüning
Bei Instagram verwandeln sich zunächst seltsam anmutende Phänomene quasi minütlich in gehypte Trends. Dann nämlich, wenn immer mehr Nutzer Fotos zu einem gewissen Thema, mit einer gleichen Ästhetik oder sagen wir mal ähnlichen Intentionen unter einem Hashtag bündeln, teilen oder sogar ganze Feeds damit kuratieren.
Eine junge Fotografin namens Nude Yoga Girl veröffentlicht seit nunmehr zweieinhalb Jahren regelmäßig Yoga-Nacktfotos auf der Foto-Plattform Instagram – interessanterweise ohne sich dabei je komplett nackt gezeigt zu haben. Trotz viel sichtbarer nackter Haut schafft sie es, die strengen Instagram-Richtlinien bezüglich Nacktfotografie zu umgehen und somit knapp 800.000 Follower zu begeistern – ein beachtliches Wachstum in insgesamt weniger als drei Jahren.
Dass ihr Konzept aufgeht, ist sicherlich auch ihren atemberaubenden Fotos zu verdanken. Ihr Motiv: Komplexe Yoga-Positionen (wie kriegt sie diese Verrenkungen nur hin?) vor traumhaften Kulissen der Natur. Auch das Spiel mit Licht und Schatten sowie eine ideale Beleuchtung nutzt sie aus, um ihren Bildern den restlichen, ästhetischen Schliff zu verleihen. Durch die fast schon künstlerische Inszenierung, erhalten die anstrengenden Yoga-Posen eine skulpturale Erhabenheit.

Nackt-Yoga im Namen von Body Positivity?

Doch um nackte Haut und körperliche Perfektion gehe es dem Nude Yoga Girl gar nicht primär, vielmehr möchte sie andere Menschen und insbesondere Frauen dazu motivieren, sich selbst und ihren Körper zu verstehen und bewusster wahrzunehmen. Yoga, seit Jahren die Trendsportart Nummer 1, soll in aller erster Linie Körper, Seele und Geist in Einklang bringen. Dass man bei regelmäßigem Training einen positiven Nebeneffekt sieht, nämlich eine durchtrainierte Figur, ist quasi ein Gratis-Verdienst.
Doch zurück zum Insta-Trend: Warum bloß praktizieren immer mehr Menschen Nackt-Yoga? Inzwischen ist eine regelrechte Nackt-Yoga-Bewegung entstanden, die immer mehr Anhänger findet. Und das, obwohl Freizügigkeit, sprich nackte Haut, noch allzu oft sexuell konnotiert ist. Doch hierbei geht es in erster Linie um Befreiung, die im Idealfall im sogenannten ZEN-Zustand endet, den ja alle durch Yoga erreichen wollen. Nacktheit und Nackt-Yoga kann dabei helfen, die Erlebnisse und Erfahrungen zu intensivieren, den Prozess des „Mit-sich-im-Einklang-stehen“ zu beschleunigen, erzählen die Yogi-Profis. Stichwort: Sich wohlfühlen.

Nackt-Yoga bedeutet: Zu seinem eigenen Körper stehen

FKK-Yoga ist also eigentlich nicht das, was wir vordergründig auf Instagram sehen. Es geht nicht um einen perfekt inszenierten Körper, sondern um die Verbindung von Außen und Innen, von Körper und Geist, die einen solche Posen überhaupt erst zustande bringen lassen. Wie man dabei aussieht, darauf komme es nicht an. Wir müssen trotzdem sagen: ZEN hat noch nie schöner ausgesehen.
