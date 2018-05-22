Warum es beim Nackt-Yoga nicht um die Darstellung des perfekten Körpers geht

Nackt-Yoga im Namen von Body Positivity?
Nackt-Yoga bedeutet: Zu seinem eigenen Körper stehen
I will remember this morning for a long time. We went early to this waterfall, me and him. It was quiet, no one else anywhere. So peaceful that we decided to take a picture. Quickly a few jumps and some poses, lenses changing and different angles... The voices, the nature, the feeling of water and sun on my skin. When I focus I loose the sense of time and place, there was just us. ❤ Until someone else came around...
I LOVE yoga practice, and people who do it and the philosophy behind it! This week I've practiced exceptionally lot of yoga and meditation and the more I do it the more I always fall in love it. ❤ Doing yoga makes me happy, but also the yoga community. I've met several lovely people through yoga and usually I feel some kind of soul connection with yogis. I also love the fact that I have yoga in my days for the rest of my life. I'm still at the beginning on my yoga journey, but I love the idea of having endlessly things to learn! And how much I can practice - how many hours, days and years I can do something that I love. ❤️
Today I've thought a lot about judgement and how easily we do it - either we judge others or ourselves. I try to focus on this more now and in the future. That I would choose love and grace, not judge. Yet we all make mistakes and we all have a different perspective. I want to give up my hostile thoughts. It's not going to be easy - althought I don't think I'm a very judgemental person... One of my favorite authors, Dale Carnegie, has said: "Any fool can criticize, complain, and condemn—and most fools do. But it takes character and self-control to be understanding and forgiving." ❤