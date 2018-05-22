Warum es beim Nackt-Yoga nicht um die Darstellung des perfekten Körpers geht

FKK-Yoga ist also eigentlich nicht das, was wir vordergründig auf Instagram sehen. Es geht nicht um einen perfekt inszenierten Körper, sondern um die Verbindung von Außen und Innen, von Körper und Geist, die einen solche Posen überhaupt erst zustande bringen lassen. Wie man dabei aussieht, darauf komme es nicht an. Wir müssen trotzdem sagen: ZEN hat noch nie schöner ausgesehen.