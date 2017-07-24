Folgen einer oft unerkannten Krankheit, von der viele Frauen betroffen sind

Insa Grüning
Es gibt etliche Krankheiten, über deren Auswirkungen wir noch viel zu wenig wissen. Oft haben wir deshalb auch kein Bild vor Augen, wie sich die Beschwerden konkret äußern oder was Anzeichen dafür sind, dass es sich um die jeweilige Krankheit handelt.
Viele Frauen werden Monat für Monat von nahezu unerträglichen Regelschmerzen geplagt – und das über mehrere Tage hinweg. Zum Arzt gehen sie trotzdem nicht. Vielleicht, weil bis dato noch immer Unwissenheit darüber vorherrscht, wann die monatlichen Bauchschmerzen eigentlich nicht mehr „normal" sind, sondern dringend eine Behandlung erfordern. Starke Unterleibsschmerzen können zum Beispiel dadurch ausgelöst werden, dass sich Gewebe von der Gebärmutterschleimhaut löst. Im Fachjargon spricht man hier von Endometriose.
Das so genannte Endometrium, also das abgesonderte Gewebe, sammelt sich im Bauchraum an und führt dort zu ungewollten Wucherungen oder Zystenbildungen. Während des regulären Menstruationszyklus kommt es daher zu extrem starken Blutungen und Krämpfen. Außerdem besteht die Gefahr, dass die Zysten platzen.

„Das schockiert Leute. Das bin ich. Das ist Endometriose"

Auch wenn die Krankheit zwar bekannt ist, wird sie bis heut viel zu selten diagnostiziert. Schätzungen gehen sogar davon aus, dass jede zehnte Frau zwischen 15 und 50 Jahren von Endometriose betroffen ist. Zahlen, die Grund zur Sorge geben sollten. Klar ist, dass Frauen ihr Bewusstsein für die Krankheit schärfen müssen. Die 27-jährige Thessy Kouzoukas leidet unter Endometriose und hat nun öffentlich via Instagram über ihren persönlichen Krankheitsverlauf berichtet. Auf einem Foto zeigt sie, wie es ihr erging und vor allem wie es aussah, nachdem eine Zyste in ihrem Bauchraum geplatzt war.
Auf einem Bild zeigt sie einen Vorher-Nachher-Vergleich ihres Bauches. Auf einem Foto hat sie einen normalen, flachen Bauch, auf dem anderen wölbt sich der Unterbauch in Kugelform auf. „Das schockiert Leute. Das bin ich. Das ist Endometriose", erklärt Thessy unter dem Post. „Links ist mein Bauch drei Wochen nach der geplatzten Zyste (vor fünf Wochen). Rechts bin ich jetzt, ich nehme das Medikament "Synarel", das meine Hormonproduktion gestoppt hat und mich im Alter von 27 in die Menopause versetzt hat", schreibt sie weiter.

This is quite shocking to people. This is me. This is endometriosis. I never intended to share these photos hence why I'm naked, but my god I can't believe the amount of DM's I've received from girls who have endo too and feel alone. The left is my stomach 3 weeks after a ruptured cyst (5 weeks ago). The right is me now, on a drug called "synarel" that has stopped all my hormones and sent me into menopause at the age of 27. My upcoming trip to Greece along with this drug is in hopes to get me prepped and in the best condition both physically and mentally for an operation I'm receiving in late August. Endo is no joke. I'll be operated on for 7+ hours and hospitalised for a week. Please, spread the word about endo. And If you know anyone with bad period pain PLEASE tell them to get checked for this. And to my girls with endo.. you're not alone ❤️

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Thessy Kouzoukas (@thessy.k) am

Thessy Kouzoukas möchte mit diesem Posting keine Angst verbreiten, sondern verfolgt aufklärerische Absichten. Denn natürlich muss nicht jeder Schmerz im Unterleib zwingend auf Endometriose hinweisen. Aber sie demonstriert, was passieren kann, wenn die Krankheit unentdeckt bleibt. Und dass man sie ernst nehmen sollte.
Ihr Appell: „Endo ist kein Witz. Ich werde über sieben Stunden operiert werden und dann eine Woche lang im Krankenhaus liegen. Wenn ihr jemanden mit schlimmen Regelschmerzen kennt, dann sagt dieser Person bitte, dass sie das untersuchen lassen soll. Und an alle, die Endo haben: Ihr seid nicht allein."
Der Post ging innerhalb weniger Tage viral, zur Freude von Thessy Kouzoukas, denn ihr Ziel ist es, zu informieren und andere Frauen zu warnen.
