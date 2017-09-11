12 People On Their Least Favorite Thing About Their Sign

At some point in our astrological education, we're taught that every sign of the Zodiac has some positive traits and character strengths. Virgos aren't all uptight perfectionists. Geminis aren't always two-faced busy-bodies. It's important to shed those broad and unfair characterizations in order to understand the wide range of people born under each sign.
That said, we shouldn't force ourselves to view our astrological identities through rose-tinted glasses, either. It's totally normal to be proud of your sign and still feel as though some of its traits hold you back. (This Capricorn, for one, certainly wishes she were better at relaxing.)
In order to fully embrace the good and the bad sides of our signs, we asked R29 readers to air their personal astrological grievances. They did not hold back. From the Pisces bemoaning their sensitivity to the Aquarius wishing they weren't so distant, a member of every Zodiac sign opened up about their most frustrating trait.
Read on to discover what our readers had to say, then let us know what you dislike about your own sign in the comments.